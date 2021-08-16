Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.89.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,348,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 347,416 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth $860,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

