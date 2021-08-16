Brokerages Set The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) PT at $43.60

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,170,832.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,795 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,546,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,162,000 after acquiring an additional 210,964 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $9,103,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,029,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNTG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.74. 3,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,266. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $786.76 million, a PE ratio of 68.30 and a beta of 2.63.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

