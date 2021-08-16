Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Target Price at C$35.02

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FM. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CLSA boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE:FM traded down C$0.61 on Friday, reaching C$25.97. 676,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,952. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$11.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.89. The stock has a market cap of C$17.94 billion and a PE ratio of 45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.35%.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.