Brokerages Set EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) PT at $22.88

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.88.

EDRVF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, June 28th. initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.86 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF remained flat at $$22.77 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46. EDP Renováveis has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

