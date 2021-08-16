Brokerages Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Halliburton posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAL. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 433.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.65. 6,954,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,863,579. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 122.82 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

