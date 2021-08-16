Brokerages Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. Grocery Outlet posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $26.58. 6,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.36.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,035.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $3,603,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

