Brokerages Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

CTBI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.54. 26,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $740.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $47.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

