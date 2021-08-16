Brokerages Anticipate The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will report sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. The Blackstone Group reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $11.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.76. 2,254,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,309. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $117.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $8,008,404.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,254,617 shares of company stock valued at $199,794,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

