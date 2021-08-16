Brokerages Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post sales of $37.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.95 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $37.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $150.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,817,000 after buying an additional 245,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,612,000 after buying an additional 185,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,937,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,083,000 after buying an additional 84,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 72,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 823,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

