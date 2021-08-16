Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce $102.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $103.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $102.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $399.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $403.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $409.11 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $410.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley reduced their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

First Busey stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after acquiring an additional 54,534 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,412,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126,539 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

