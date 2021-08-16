Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.34. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $15.81. 21,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,863. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $445.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,917,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,869,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 325,562 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

