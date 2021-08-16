Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BYDGF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded Boyd Group Services from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.00.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $193.18 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $142.78 and a 1-year high of $198.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.79.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

