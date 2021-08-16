BOX Token (BOX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $121.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 42% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, BOX Token has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $121.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012332 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.69 or 0.00559426 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001056 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

