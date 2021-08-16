Bounty0x (BNTY) Hits Market Cap of $306,273.91

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $306,273.91 and $55,557.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00061556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.32 or 0.00908424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00107799 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00046671 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.