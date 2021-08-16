Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$56.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.50 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.16.

Shares of BEI.UN stock traded down C$0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching C$47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,535. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.68. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$25.80 and a one year high of C$50.32.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

