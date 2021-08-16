Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.69. 242,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 171.77 and a quick ratio of 171.77. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,956,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after buying an additional 332,395 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 193,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

