Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Down 49.9% in July

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the July 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of NYSE:BGX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,091. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

