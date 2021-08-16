BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE MFL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,771. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.83.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
