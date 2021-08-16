BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE MFL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,771. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 490,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 205,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,900,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32,443 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

