BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGF. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 206,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EGF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.93. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,482. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

