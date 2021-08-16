Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Up to $13.57

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.57, but opened at $14.41. Bit Digital shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 15,671 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

