Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Raised to C$6.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BIREF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.55 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.85. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.