Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$6.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.55 to C$6.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of BIREF opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.85. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

