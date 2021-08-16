BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Raised to $293.00 at SVB Leerink

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $159.00 to $293.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BioNTech from $194.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.33.

BNTX opened at $377.32 on Friday. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of -1.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 31.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

