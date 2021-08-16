BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Raised to $293.00 at SVB Leerink

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $159.00 to $293.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BioNTech from $194.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.33.
BNTX opened at $377.32 on Friday. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of -1.57.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.