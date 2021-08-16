Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BDSX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biodesix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.92. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 413,826 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,618,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,716,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

