Barrington Research Weighs in on Haemonetics Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Haemonetics in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Shares of HAE opened at $61.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,802 shares of company stock worth $1,043,835. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.