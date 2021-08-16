Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is Value Partners Investments Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 684,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up approximately 5.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $70,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,279,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,304,000 after purchasing an additional 262,546 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 12.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,479,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,764,000 after acquiring an additional 377,033 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after acquiring an additional 241,317 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,231,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,852,000 after acquiring an additional 123,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.00. The company had a trading volume of 44,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,959. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $106.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.8782 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.64.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.