Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Critical Review

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bancorp 34 and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Codorus Valley Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 17.43% 7.88% 0.71%

Volatility & Risk

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.84 $710,000.00 N/A N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp $91.61 million 2.39 $8.44 million N/A N/A

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats Bancorp 34 on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts. The company was founded in March 2016 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, NM.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others. In addition, the company provides mortgage and wealth management services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 26 full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania and North Central Maryland. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

