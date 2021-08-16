B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Ian Maclean Sells 5,082 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 5,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.67, for a total transaction of C$23,732.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,335,919.99.

Shares of TSE:BTO traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.86. 1,062,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,722. The firm has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$4.65 and a twelve month high of C$9.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.15.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

