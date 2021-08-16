Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Gap Up to $27.67

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.67, but opened at $28.49. Atea Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 4,168 shares changing hands.

AVIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 126,036 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 353,262 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 402,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

