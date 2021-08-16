ATB Capital Raises Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$9.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target raised by ATB Capital to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dexterra Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.04.

DXT opened at C$7.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.65. The firm has a market cap of C$480.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

