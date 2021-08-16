APR Coin (APR) Price Hits $0.0018

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. APR Coin has a total market cap of $25,322.03 and approximately $16.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00141497 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000093 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,797,190 coins. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

APR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

