Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,221,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,518 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $715,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.3% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 373,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $51,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

