Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Separately, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

ARI traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a current ratio of 81.46. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $96,922.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 48,533 shares of company stock worth $783,526 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,216,000 after buying an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,833,000 after purchasing an additional 119,623 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 167,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,653,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

