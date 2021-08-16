AnRKey X One Day Trading Volume Reaches $724,109.00 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and $724,109.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00135655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00157938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,373.99 or 1.00022712 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.57 or 0.00926528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.94 or 0.06858726 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,442,326 coins. The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

AnRKey X Coin Trading

