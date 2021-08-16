Analyzing Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics N/A -79.06% -51.75% Outset Medical -170.05% -37.89% -31.40%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and Outset Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Outset Medical 0 3 5 0 2.63

Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 814.29%. Outset Medical has a consensus price target of $57.20, suggesting a potential upside of 46.67%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Outset Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.0% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Outset Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Outset Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.64 million ($0.39) -2.24 Outset Medical $49.94 million 36.17 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -8.04

Soleno Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soleno Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Soleno Therapeutics beats Outset Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics has collaboration with Vanderbilt University to discover and develop next generation K(ATP) channel activators for the treatment of rare diseases. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

