Analyzing Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Immersion alerts:

62.3% of Immersion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Immersion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Immersion and Markforged’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion $30.46 million 7.35 $5.40 million $0.23 31.52 Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A

Immersion has higher revenue and earnings than Markforged.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Immersion and Markforged, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immersion 0 0 2 0 3.00 Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67

Immersion presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.21%. Markforged has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 35.21%. Given Immersion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Immersion is more favorable than Markforged.

Profitability

This table compares Immersion and Markforged’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion 39.11% 16.72% 11.26% Markforged N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Immersion beats Markforged on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits (SDKs) comprising tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content. In addition, the company offers reference designs and SDKs; and licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, the company offers engineering and integration services, design kits for actuators, mounting suggestions, controller boards, software libraries, programming examples, and documentation. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.