Analysts Set Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Target Price at $5.74

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTTR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

WTTR stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $5.31. 15,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,096. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.82.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

