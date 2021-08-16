Analysts Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Price Target at C$17.28

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.28.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POU. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Paramount Resources to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

TSE:POU traded down C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.73. 21,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,049. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.96 and a 1 year high of C$17.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total value of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$230,935.28.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.