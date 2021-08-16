Analysts Set Expectations for Conifer Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conifer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome anticipates that the insurance provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the year.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 million. Conifer had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.