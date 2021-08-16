Analysts Set Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Target Price at $74.50

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

DPSGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of DPSGY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.08. The stock had a trading volume of 66,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,117. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $43.78 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

