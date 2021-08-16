Analysts Expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. VEREIT reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VEREIT.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

VER has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,741,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 45,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,872,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VER traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,996. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEREIT (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.