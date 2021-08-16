Analysts Expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will post sales of $129.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.04 million and the lowest is $127.80 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $101.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year sales of $775.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $759.10 million to $791.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $432.66 million, with estimates ranging from $353.81 million to $511.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,733.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $58,591.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,617,472.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,872,000 after buying an additional 601,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 292,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after acquiring an additional 228,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 163,907 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 71,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $94.21 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

