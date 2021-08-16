Analysts Anticipate Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Hecla Mining reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HL shares. CIBC raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $100,127.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $54,984.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 890,068 shares of company stock worth $7,882,140 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $33,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 13.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,648,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 201,023 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $1,463,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. 173,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,400,653. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43, a PEG ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

