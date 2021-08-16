Analysts Anticipate Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings. Curis posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Curis.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%.

CRIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Curis by 1,916.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 213,201 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Curis by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Curis by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Curis by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 183,623 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.37. 26,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,665. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $675.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.89.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.