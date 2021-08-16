Analysts Anticipate Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bright Scholar Education’s earnings. Bright Scholar Education posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Scholar Education.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.70 price objective on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Bright Scholar Education stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.39. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Bright Scholar Education’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,868,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after buying an additional 139,281 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 11.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

