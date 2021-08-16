Analysts Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of ALPN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. 1,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,292. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $766,003.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 63,917 shares of company stock worth $895,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 517,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 375,306 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth about $1,659,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 107.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 99,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.