Analysts Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of ALPN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. 1,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,292. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $766,003.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 63,917 shares of company stock worth $895,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 517,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 375,306 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth about $1,659,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 107.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 99,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.