Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWAN. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,768,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,603,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,078,000 after purchasing an additional 182,257 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 400,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 172,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 503.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 121,723 shares during the period.

Shares of SWAN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.49. 213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,542. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66.

