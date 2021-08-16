Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $229.95. The stock had a trading volume of 88,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,190. The firm has a market cap of $130.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

