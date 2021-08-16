Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 874.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 76,394 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $12.43 on Monday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $457.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kimball International had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 1.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KBAL shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.