Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 92,612 Shares of iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (BATS:IPFF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (BATS:IPFF) by 808.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,612 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IPFF stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.06. iShares International Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

